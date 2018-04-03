Sophia Omidiji, who just earned her first call-up to the Super Falcons, is talking tough ahead of the friendly game against on France on Friday.

Omidiji says France will be hard to beat but believes the eight-time African champions are up to the task.

“Nothing is impossible if one believes. Of course, it’ll be a tough task as France has a good team and named a strong squad but we are up to the task,” the midfielder told TheCable.

“But we are the Falcons. Eight-time African champions. We are not going to make it easy for them.

“We have a squad of amazing and talented players who are not going to France to sightsee. We are going there to prove we will be a force to reckon with.”

The 20-year-old says it is a dream come true as she’s been knocking on the Falcons’ door for a long time.

“It’s an honour to represent ones country and I don’t take it lightly. I am a proud Nigerian and intend to work my tail off to take advantage of the opportunity,” she said.

“I am happy, excited but also ready to go get to work. The journey of a million miles starts with a single step they say this is just a step.

“And I’ll continue to take more steps and work even harder to help the team succeed.”