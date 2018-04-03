Jurgen Klopp said Adam Lallana is out injured for a “number of weeks” with a hamstring problem but left open the possibility of the midfielder playing again this season.

Lallana came off injured in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday just five minutes after appearing as a second-half substitute.

The 29-year-old has only made one Premier League this season due to numerous injuries and recently hoped his fitness issues were behind him as he targeted a place in England’s World Cup squad.

“Thank God, that’s not as bad as we thought — a number of weeks,” Klopp told the club’s website. “There is a little hope, of course, that we can maybe use him again this season, but we have to wait. It is absolutely not the time to bring any rush into the situation.

“It is not the Adam Lallana season so far. It makes the season so far even more special when you think that we have played the season without him. He will be back for preseason, of course.”

The news comes on the same day Liverpool announced that Joel Matip is set to miss the remainder of this season with a thigh injury that may require surgery.