Kevin De Bruyne deserves to be crowned as the Premier League’s Player of the Year ahead of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, says former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given.

De Bruyne has been outstanding for champions-elect City this season, with a hand in 22 goals for Pep Guardiola’s side, scoring seven while adding a further league-leading 15 assists.

However, Salah is making a strong case of his own with 29 goals – five more than second-placed Harry Kane – and has been in blistering form in recent weeks scoring 11 times in his last eight league games.

But Given feels De Bruyne’s contribution to City’s title push trumps the Egypt international’s individual brilliance.

“You cannot say enough what an amazing season De Bruyne has had,” Given told Premier League Daily.

“He is an all-around team player. We talk about the individual brilliance of some players in the team but what he brings to the team with his assists is world class.

“Of course he brings goal as well but his vision, his weight of pass….. He just sees things that other players don’t see.

“For me he is the player of the season. Of course Liverpool fans will be at home saying Mohamed Salah has run him very, very close but I think De Bruyne is going to pick up the Premier League [title], if not this Saturday then in the coming weeks, and I feel he just edges him because of the team he is playing in.

“But any other season I think Mo Salah would be picking up that gong.”

City can clinch the title with a win against fierce rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Given knows that would be a fairy-tale outcome for City fans but suspects Pep Guardiola might be tempted to rest some of his players with the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie against Liverpool coming three days later.

“It would be amazing. If you picked one game in the calendar to win the Premier League it would be against your arch rivals,” said Given, who spent three seasons as a City player.

“The only slight problem they have is obviously Liverpool. Of course, they have Wednesday night at Anfield and then the return leg the following week.

“I think we all probably agree they have had the Premier League wrapped up for a few weeks now.

“If they do it on Saturday it would be great for the fans but at the same I think Pep Guardiola might have one eye on the quarter-final and decide he needs to rest people against Man United to prepare for the second leg.

“They have got a real chance of winning the Champions League this season I think personally with the team they have and the way they are playing football.”