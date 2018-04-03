Premier League club Newcastle are interested in signing Super Eagles winger Moses Simon.

According to Belgian outlet HLN Sport, Newcastle sent scouts to watch Simon who was in action for Nigeria against Serbia last week Tuesday in London.

Also, Newcastle representatives were present when Gent beat Anderlecht 2-0 away in the Belgian Championship play-offs with Simon featuring.

It was also reported that Simon told HLN Sport he will be interested in a move to the Premier League where he will be guaranteed regular playing time.

The 22-year-old has just over a year left on his Gent contract though, which could make him available in the summer transfer window.

He has netted five goals in 20 appearances for Gent so fat this season.