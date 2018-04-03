Caretaker manager Darren Moore has called for unity at West Brom after Alan Pardew’s “brutal” departure.

West Brom parted company with Pardew by mutual consent on Monday with the club bottom of the Premier League on 20 points, 10 adrift of safety with six matches remaining.

Former Baggies player Moore was appointed first-team coach by Pardew and is now expected to take charge for the remainder of the season.

“West Bromwich Albion has always been a family for me,” Moore said. “And that’s the word I shall focus on – family.

“We need to get the unity back among everyone – the players, the staff, the fans, everyone connected with Albion, because that is the only way forward.

“I felt the pain on Saturday just like everyone. It’s their club and it’s their passion and love for it which makes it so painful at the moment.

“But let’s get that unity back. We’ve had tough days before and we’ve always bounced back and that’s what we will do again.”

Nigel Pearson and Craig Shakespeare are among the early frontrunners to replace Pardew as West Brom head coach, according to Sky Sports.

The 2-1 defeat against Burnley on Saturday at The Hawthorns meant Pardew left having won just one of his 18 games in charge.

It is understood the atmosphere during the game promoted the club to take action – despite the proximity to the end of the season.

“These are never happy days at a club and it’s never nice to see people leave their jobs,” Moore said.

“Alan showed faith in me and gave me the chance to work at first-team coach level for which I will always be grateful.

“It’s a brutal business at times and unfortunately the results just haven’t gone for us.

“But now all I can do is do everything in my power to focus the team for Swansea on Saturday.

“That’s all I’m thinking about and everything will be geared to getting the preparation as right as possible to give us our best chance of a positive performance.”