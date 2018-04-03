Emmanuel Amuneke has warned Akwa United to be wary of experienced campaigners Al Hilal when both teams do battle for a place in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup on Friday.

The former coach of Al Khartoum Watani said: “Akwa United should be very careful with the Sudanese outfit. Al Halil have experienced players who have played together for more than five years now and a bulk of the players also play for the Sudanese national team.”

“They are a very tactical outfit who like to play but I believe Akwa United can match them with physicality by closely marking each player and thus stop them from playing their free-flowing brand of football.”

Amuneke also advised the 2017 Aiteo Cup winners on the playing conditions as he expects a fully packed stadium with the match being played under the floodlights due to the heat in the afternoon in Sudan.

The former Nigeria U20 coach also spoke on his immediate future after he recently parted ways with his Sudanese employers.

He said, “I am open to offers as a head coach.

“The experience coaching outside my country of birth was surreal and it is a pleasure to be referred as a foreign coach.

“Every day we learn as human beings and I learnt again with my immediate past job.”