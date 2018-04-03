Junior Ajayi was again the match winner for Egyptian champions Al Ahly and afterwards he relived his experience with the World Cup-bound Super Eagles in London.

Junior Ajayi’s 61st minute goal beat Tanta FC 2-1 for Ahly Sunday night.

The Super Eagles invitee proved again that he has what it takes to be among the 23-man squad to Russia 2018 with his amazing runs and intelligent play.

The former Nigeria U23 highest goal scorer during the 2016 Olympics qualifiers said: “I feel great to come back from national team duty and get a goal for my club.

“It is my duty to score goals which is what I have done again.

“I have been working hard right from my days in the Nigeria league to always take advantage of scoring opportunities during match situations and I am glad that I have never disappointed ever since I arrived Egypt.”

The goal poacher also recounted his time with the Super Eagles last month.

“It was a memorable one. I met a family not a team. The team are so together, it is like they have a bond,” narrated the striker, who was a late sub in the friendly against Serbia in London last month.

“I am therefore not surprised about what they have achieved together ever since coach Gernot Rohr took over the team.

“It is really a different ball game in the U23 and playing in the Super Eagles, where you have more matured players with a lot of exposure and where there is also a high degree of competition of who starts a match.

“Some of the players were my team mates at the U23 team, the likes of Shehu Abdullahi, William Troost-Ekong, Uche Agbo and Mikel Agu.

“I will always give my best each time I am called upon to represent Nigeria.”