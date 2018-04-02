Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has declared his intention to stay at the club for as long as possible.

Jose Mourinho is set to add at least one more central midfielder to his squad ahead of next season and Herrera has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after slipping behind Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba in the pecking order.

The 28-year-old has returned after a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury and with seven Premier League games to go, as well as an FA Cup semifinal with Tottenham this month, he is keen to add to his 153 United appearances.

“I have already played more than 150 games for this club and I want to keep adding games and trying to play as well as possible because one day when I retire from football, I will say I had the chance to play for the greatest club in England,” he told United Review.

“So I want to enjoy every moment, not only the matches but also at the training ground. The first thing to be able to do that is to be fit and that’s why I am so happy to be back with the team.”

Herrera was limited to just 31 minutes of football in February and March because of injury.

He returned as a second half substitute against Swansea on Saturday and is in line to feature against Manchester City at the Etihad this weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side are just one win away from claiming the title and can wrap it up with victory over United.

Herrera added: “I haven’t had many injuries for the last two years but I’ve now been out for a few weeks and, as I say to my girlfriend, I am a very bad patient. I want to play, I want to be ready. I want to be available for the manager and for the team.”