Manchester United have announced they will return to the United States for a pre-season tour starting on July 19.

United will start their tour against Mexican side Club America in the Phoenix University Stadium, Arizona and that will be followed by a game against San Jose Earthquakes at the Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, on Sunday, July 22.

The two-week tour will be the second consecutive year that Jose Mourinho’s side have travelled to the USA and is the fifth time United have prepared for a new season in America since 2010.

Pre-season matches involving United have attracted more than 1.3m supporters in America, including over 109,000 fans who watched their win over Real Madrid at the Big House in Ann Arbor in 2014 – a record for a soccer match in the US.

United Executive Vice Chairman, Ed Woodward, said: “The tour is a central part of the team’s preparation for a long and intense campaign and this is the second consecutive year that we will travel to the US.

‘”The training facilities are world class and the games will be played in front of passionate crowds, making it an ideal environment for the players to gear up for the new season.

“The club, manager and team always receive a great welcome when visiting America, with our millions of US fans always keen to get closer to Manchester United.”