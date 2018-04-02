Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane believes Tuesday night’s Champions League quarterfinal clash with Juventus will be “totally different” to the last time these two sides met, in the final in Cardiff last year.

Real came out on top of that game with a convincing 4-1 win to lift their 12th European Cup/Champions League title, but Zidane says that game will not bear any influence on events at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

“It’s going to be a totally different game because these teams are different and are not anything like the ones in Cardiff,” Zidane said at a news conference. “It went well for us there, but games never repeat themselves.

“Our season’s not been as good as we thought it would be since then. Our aim is to play a good game because we know we can do and we’re ready for it, but what happens will not have anything to do with what happened in Cardiff.”

One difference is that this time the winner will be determined over at least 180 minutes, but Zidane says he will not set his team up to get a result in the first leg which might help them back in Madrid, but rather to win both games.

“I don’t ever send my players out to make calculations,” he said. “I don’t look at statistics much and I don’t look at wins and losses from the past. This is a new game and we need to prepare well for it.”

Zidane also admitted that Real and Juve — for whom he also played — have many similarities, which makes this game so evenly poised.

“It’s true, we are similar,” he said. “I’ve been part of Juve and Real as a player and now as a coach and the DNA is the same: both sides want to fight and win always. I’ve learned this playing for both these clubs.”