CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani was paid more than his UEFA and FIFA counterparts in 2017, according to a New York Times report.

The former Canadian Soccer Association chief’s gross compensation last year was $2 million once bonus payments were calculated. That is $400,000 more than FIFA president Gianni Infantino and UEFA’s Aleksander Ceferin took in last year despite a huge disparity in revenue.

FIFA has set a revenue target of $5.56 billion for 2018 — a year that will see it stage a World Cup — and, according to the Times, generates an average of $1.4bn annually.

UEFA, the sport’s highest-earning confederation, collects significantly more per year than FIFA, with the report estimating its average yearly revenue is nearly $4bn.

For its part, CONCACAF makes a fraction of what the two organizations bring during years in which it stages its regional championship — the CONCACAF Gold Cup — yet has managed to pay Montagliani on par with Infantino and Ceferin.

However, CONCACAF general secretary Phillippe Moggio, speaking on behalf of the federation, told the Times it’s not an equal comparison.

“Comparing with FIFA and other organizations might not be the best way to look at it,” he said. “Revenue is only a small portion of how to think about the overall composition of the organization.”

Montagliani was elected as CONCACAF’s third president in a year in May of 2016 and was tasked with leading the recovery of the confederation following years of corruption scandals.

Before Montagliani, the federation had seen its three recent presidents indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in a sprawling FIFA bribery case.

As president, Montagliani oversees 41 federations, which includes the United States, Canada and Mexico as well as countries in Central America and the Carribean.