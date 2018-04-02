Coach Abubakar Bala says Kwara United got a mental boost from Sunday’s 2-0 win over ABS FC in a friendly played at the Kwara Sports Complex in Ilorin.

And the new gaffer, who is still basking in the euphoria of his winning debut against Kano Pillars is elated by his team’s progress and has picked some positives from the encounter.

“It was a good game for us and a great opportunity to give the fans’ hopes about the team,” Bala said.

“Since we had no league game due to the Easter celebration, we thought it wise to arrange the local friendly match to entertain the fans and the same time, test our mental strength.

“As you know, ABS are in the Nigeria National League and they wanted to assess themselves ahead of the new season. It was a good chance for us to prepare well for our next match against Sunshine Stars.

“I was happy to see some of the players who were rested against Kano Pillars, the practice of some lessons during the training and equally know their fitness level.

“I think all the players gave their best, even though it was just a friendly and the result also gave me a lot of positives. It shows that we are making progress.”

Kwara United are at the bottom of the table and would hope for a favourable result against rejuvenating Sunshine Stars at the Akure Sports Complex on Wednesday.