Nigerian forward Imoh Ezekiel is confident his Spanish La Liga club Las Palmas will avoid relegation at the end of the season.

Las Palmas are 17th in the LaLiga table with 21 points from 30 games.

Las Palmas have failed to win in their last eight games and Ezekiel, who has not had regular playing time since he joined the club in January, believes they can turn the corner with eight games left to play.

“We know we have to start winning games and our next match on Sunday against Levante is a must-win game,” Rio 2016 Olympics star Ezekiel said.

“It’s difficult but it’s possible.”

Ezekiel has made four appearances since he joined the Las Palmas.

Levante are currently 16th in the La Liga table, seven points ahead of Las Palmas.

Las Palmas will face Levante, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Alaves, Espanyol, Getafe, Eibar and Girona in their remaining fixtures this season.