Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda is hoping the battered Indomitable Lions of Cameroon avenge their 4-0 bashing suffered in the hands of the Super Eagles in their reverse fixture on Monday.

Nyirenda who led his side to a 3-1 win over Algeria on Saturday also described the win as vital in their race to clinch the sole ticket in the African qualifying Group B for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The win at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka meant Zambia end their World Cup jinx against Algeria, thanks to brace from Brian Mwila in the sixth and 32nd minutes and another late strike from Enock Mwepu despite Yacine Brahimi getting on target.

“It was not an easy game for us, it was a big challenge for us but all in all our main was to get the three points which we have achieved so that we stay in the race,” Nyirenda told Lusaka Times after the game on Saturday.

“Nigeria lead the group but I believe Cameroon can beat them on Monday and hopefully we also win our game.”

Zambia who lost 2-1 to Nigeria on matchday 1 of the World Cup qualifying series are currently second in Group B and will be guests of group leaders, the Super Eagles, on October 7.