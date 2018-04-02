Juan Mata has vowed to give Manchester United fans something to shout about ahead of a derby date with Manchester City this weekend.

City can wrap up the Premier League title with victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday — a situation Mata admitted is “not ideal” — but the midfielder has promised to do everything he can to delay City’s party.

“This week, we will keep working on a game that many people are already talking about,” Mata wrote on his blog on United’s website. “Of course, I mean the derby against City. This game doesn’t come in an ideal situation, for there’s quite a gap of points between the two of us, but we all know that it’s a special game.

“We’re looking forward to playing against them and having a good performance. That’s what our fans deserve.”

United prepared for the game with a 2-0 win over Swansea City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez scored and Victor Lindelof, who helped keep a 16th clean sheet of the season, believes United’s forwards are more than capable of giving City problems.

“We always want to keep a clean sheet,” Lindelof told MUTV. “That’s very important for us because if we keep a clean sheet, we know our attacking players can score goals.

“The front players had great movement and had a great buzz between them. They had a lot of freedom and I think they showed it out there. They had a lot of fun.”