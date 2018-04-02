FC Ifeanyiubah head coach Ladan Bosso wants Yaya Kone and his players to remain consistent throughout the season.

This is after Ivorian forward Kone inspired Ifeanyiubah to a 3-0 win over Plateau United in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game last weekend.

Kone scored a hat-trick and Bosso said they need to be consistent in order to move further away from the relegation zone on the league standings.

“Our only problem since the league season started is that we have not managed to remain consistent. We have not managed this type of performance before now,” Bosso told the league’s official website.

“I want to appeal to the players to concentrate on what they are here for and try to ensure that we are at the place we ought to be on the league table.

“Our present position in the league table is not befitting for us if we are serious with our desire to qualify for the continent at the end of the season,” he continued.

“We must do something fast about it to ensure that we remain consistent over a long period of time,” he concluded.

FC Ifeanyiubah are placed 12th place on the league standings and they will face Kano Pillars on Matchday 15 this Wednesday.