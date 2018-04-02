Harry Kane believes his enforced rest can help him to finish this season just as strongly as the last one as he aims to help Tottenham Hotspur secure a top-four spot in the Premier League and win the FA Cup as he eyes the Golden Boot.

Kane injured ligaments in his right ankle in March 2017 but returned quickly, missing only three games, and he seemed to benefit from the brief layoff as he scored 11 goals in his last eight games.

He reinjured the ankle last month and, because of the FA Cup and international break, only missed one Premier League game before returning as a substitute during Sunday’s 3-1 victory at Chelsea.

Kane now hopes history will continue to repeat itself when it comes to his goal tally during the run-in.

“Whenever something bad happens in football or life, you have to find the positives,” Kane said. “For me, it was a chance to get a couple of weeks’ break, refresh the other muscles, and get ready for the business end of the season. That’s how I looked at it.

“It could be [that it helps me again]. The injury was pretty much exactly the same time as last year, funnily enough. I was feeling strong [after the injury] last year and that’s what I’ll try [to] do this year.

“Whenever I get injured I prepare right and make sure I do everything I can to get the swelling down and get back on the pitch. I do the right things off the pitch, and I think that’s a big help.

“I didn’t know how quickly I would be back but I went away with one of the physios, did some rehab, and I knew last week it was looking good and I would be able to step it up. Thankfully, I was ready for the game.”

Kane had not been born when Tottenham secured their previous league victory at Stamford Bridge in February 1990, but he was able to play his part on Sunday.

“It’s a massive win,” he said. “We haven’t won here in a while and I’ve been a part of that, so it was nice to change that history. It was a really exciting game.

“We played well, especially in the second half, and it’s an amazing feeling. It’s great for the fans to come away from this stadium with a win.”

Tottenham’s victory was also only the second time under Mauricio Pochettino that they have won away against a top-six side after 20 such duels.

The win took them eight points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea as the Spurs close in on a third successive top-four finish.

“The top six now are so good, and when you’re away from home you’ve got to find big results,” Kane said. “This was a big game, because if they win they get right back into the top-four hunt. But we stayed strong, and we deserved the win. Now we’re in a comfortable position, we’ve got to go on and finish well.

“It’s important we maintain [Champions League involvement]. We don’t just want to be a team that gets there for one or two years and then falls off.

“We deserve to be there. We showed this year in the Champions League that we can compete with the best. Obviously, it was disappointing to go out [against Juventus], but we had some great results, so we want to be there again next year and do the same.”

While collective success with Tottenham is the primary aim, Kane is also gunning for a third consecutive Golden Boot.

But Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has taken full advantage of the Spurs striker’s brief absence, scoring five goals in his last two matches and moving five goals ahead.

“Salah’s done fantastically well. He’s a great, great player,” Kane said. “It’s competition. I had the same last year. He’s obviously got a bit of a head start now and we’ll see what happens.”

Meanwhile, captain Hugo Lloris has hailed Spurs’ mental strength after they initially fell behind against Chelsea.

After Alvaro Morata headed into an empty net, Christian Eriksen’s long-range equaliser was followed by two Dele Alli strikes, and Lloris believes the club have sent a message about their desire to return to the Champions League.

“It’s part of the game. You can never be certain of not making a mistake,” Lloris told SFR Radio. “But above all, we stayed calm — me above all — and we had to get the job done.

“Christian’s talent made the difference just before half-time. It was 1-1 and the game was on.

“In spite of that, overall, I think the win is fully deserved. I think that, [on Saturday] in training, we did what we needed to do to prepare the match, and you could feel there was a lot of enthusiasm and desire to face Chelsea, and above all send a message in terms of the Champions League.”