West Bromwich Albion have parted company with manager Alan Pardew after eight successive league defeats.

The 56-year-old was appointed on 29 November after the Baggies sacked Tony Pulis following a run of 10 Premier League games without a victory.

A 2-1 home defeat by Burnley on Saturday left Albion 10 points from safety with six games left.

Coach Darren Moore will take charge of first-team affairs “until further notice”, the club said.

The Baggies’ statement read: “West Bromwich Albion and Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company following discussions between both parties.

“Assistant head coach John Carver will also be leaving.

“The club would like to thank Alan and John for their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavours.”

Pardew, a former team-mate of West Brom technical director Nick Hammond, was the club’s sixth manager since 2011.

But they won just once in 18 league games under him, and took only eight points from a possible 54.

Pardew’s departure comes six weeks after the club sacked chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman.

West Brom are in their eighth successive Premier League season but have taken only 20 points from their 32 matches this campaign.

Pardew’s previous job in the Premier League was with Crystal Palace, who sacked him in December 2016 with the club 17th in the table.