William Troost-Ekong has said he expects Tyronne Ebuehi to catch the eye at the World Cup in Russia in June.

Ebuehi has played at right back for the Super Eagles after he was convinced to play for his fatherland even though he is also eligible to play for The Netherlands, where he was born.

He is versatile as he could also play as a right wingback and in the heart of the defence.

“He will come through at the World Cup,” tipped Troost-Ekong.

“Like me, he is half Dutch as his mother is Dutch.

“He is one player to watch out for.”

Ekong, who led the Eagles to beat highly-rated Poland 1-0 in a friendly last month, said he also expects young goalkeeper Francis Uzoho to gain more experience leading up to Russia 2018.

“He has got potentials and I believe he will gain experience to be ready for the World Cup,” he said.