Wilfred Ndidi has turned down a move to Arsenal, who are ready to put £30 million on the table to snap up Nigeria star from Leicester City, according to reports.

Various reports suggested he has again insisted on staying put at his current club, just as he did when he was recently linked with a transfer to Liverpool.

Daily Mail reported the Arsenal interest.

“There has been so much interest in him. He is going to be a top player and Arsenal have been in contact, a source reportedly told the British tabloid.

“They want to sign him this summer.

“Arsene Wenger is a manager he admires a lot and his friend Alex Iwobi has told him lots of great things about the club.”

Jack Wilshere will quit Arsenal at the end of the season after failing to agree a new contract with the London club, Wenger has been eyeing up potential targets to replace the Englishman.

Ndidi thus joined Schalke 04 star Max Meyer as potential summer target.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Hamburg were all keen to sign the defensive midfielder the summer before he joined Leicester, but ‘The Foxes’ determination to complete a deal enabled them to jump to the front of the queue and get a deal done.

He has gone on to be a key figure in the clubs success since replacing N’Golo Kante and is now regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League.