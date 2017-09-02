Some Nigerians resident in South Africa are optimistic that the Super Eagles will emerge victorious in the return leg against the Lions of Cameroon in a World Cup Qualifier in Yaounde on Monday.

Nigeria beat Cameroon 4-0 on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, in the first leg. Nigeria is on top of the group with nine points, having won three matches.

Ikechukwu Anyene, outgoing President of the Nigeria Union, South Africa, said the Eagles had the zeal to win the match in Cameroon.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Durban, Kwazulu Natal Province of South Africa on Saturday that the win in Uyo will galvanize the team to get a good result in Yaounde.

“The victory over Cameroon in Nigeria will ginger the Eagles to also win the match on Monday. I see the Eagles doing well in the return match. The players are currently in the mood to win and I wish them good luck,” he said.

Joshua Itua, the financial secretary of the union, urged the Eagles to remain focused and determined in their quest to be in Russia.

“The team has shown character and resilience in their matches. Playing against Cameroon at home will be a tough encounter though.

“The team has good players capable of holding their own, especially against opponents like Cameroon,” he said.

Nwaikwunne Okoyegbobe, public relations officer, Anambra State Associations in South Africa, said the Eagles can win in Cameroon if they re-enact same determination they put up at Uyo on Friday.

“I see the Eagles emerging victorious on Monday against the Lions of Cameroon. The win on Friday has given them confidence. As things are, Nigeria has the upper hand,” he said.

Eriourolo John, a Johannesburg-based businessman, shared same sentiments with other Nigerians and added that the Eagles should finish the job in Cameroon.

“It’s going to be a tough match, But, I am hopeful that Nigeria will win at the end of the day. If this is achieved, Nigeria is already sure of Russia 2018,” he said.