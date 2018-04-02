Antonio Conte insists he is not anxious about his job being on the line if Chelsea do not qualify for the Champions League.

The Blues lost 3-1 to Tottenham at Stamford Bridge, ending a 28-year hoodoo for the north Londoners which put them eight points clear of Conte’s side.

Conte conceded after the game it will be difficult to finish in the Premier League top four and there has been speculation the Italian is heading for a summer exit from the club.

When asked if his future was in jeopardy if Chelsea finish out of the Champions League spots, he said: “I don’t know, I don’t know. I don’t know about this, but we didn’t speak about a project.

“I don’t know, you have to ask the club, not me. I repeat, my task is to work, and I know that I work, 24 hours, for Chelsea, me and my staff.

“This is our task. Then the club has to take the decision. But I repeat, I am not worried about this.”

Conte has complained about the summer’s transfer activity at Chelsea regularly throughout the season and Gary Neville doesn’t believe Conte will stay at Chelsea next season.

“I don’t think he’s going to be here next season,” he said on the Gary Neville Podcast. “We’ve thought it for six or seven months.

“And that’s not because we don’t want him here, or we don’t think he’s done a great job, it’s just the nature of the job here. It’s such that when you have a season slightly worse than before, you go.”