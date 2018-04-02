Sergio Aguero is likely to be on the bench for Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool, according to Pep Guardiola.

Aguero has not played for City since the 1-0 win over Chelsea on March 4 after suffering a knee injury in training.

City boss Guardiola says the Argentine’s fitness is improving but he won’t be risked from the start at Anfield on Wednesday.

“We will see about Sergio, still he didn’t train,” said Guardiola. “Hopefully he is much better.

“On Monday we will see and in these situations, it is day by day.

“I hope he can help us. Maybe not in the beginning but maybe the bench.

“After that we have Manchester United and then Liverpool in the second leg. Maybe we have to change the system and have six strikers to win the game.

“We need Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Lukas Nmecha – everybody.

“Liverpool is not one game, it is 180 minutes. We need a good performance for the second leg.”

Manchester City’s unbeaten start to the domestic season came to an end at Anfield in January when they lost 4-3 to Liverpool and Guardiola is a fan of Jurgen Klopp’s side, in particular their attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

“All three, they are almost unstoppable,” said Guardiola.

“They are fantastic, fantastic players and the way Liverpool plays is so complicated for us. They are an extraordinary team.”