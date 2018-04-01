Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has praised his players for ending their 28-year wait for a first league win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge with an impressive 3-1 win in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for Chelsea before a brace from Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen completed the Tottenham comeback.

The win saw Spurs strengthen their hold on fourth spot in the table on 64 points, eight points clear of Chelsea in fifth position.

“After 28 years it is important to win here. It’s a happy day for everyone – fans, players – and we feel very proud,” Pochettino said during his post-match press conference.

“We dominated the game but Chelsea created the chances and scored. In the second half we were much better and we deserved the victory.”

Pochettino explained the tactical switch he made at half-time which turned the game in his side’s favour.

“We tried to change and switch some players at half-time to find better links and positions to move the ball,” he said. “After the game when you win it looks like a good decision. The players deserve praise because we showed character at 1-0 down. It’s a day to feel very proud.”