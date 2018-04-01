Arsene Wenger was delighted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang allowed Alexandre Lacazette to take a late penalty in the win over Stoke, despite the Gabon striker being on a hat-trick.

Aubameyang, who had netted twice in quick succession as a late Arsenal flurry gave them a 3-0 win, had no issue with his team-mate scoring the third from the penalty spot, only the France international’s second goal in 14 games for the Gunners.

Wenger said after the game Aubameyang’s generosity is a good thing for Arsenal, and insists unselfishness and team mentality is a sign of good things to come.

He told Sky Sports: “I like that. I think strikers who are generous are a rarity, and when you see it, you are very happy, because you know it will make the team much better.”

Aubameyang, who has five Premier League goals for Arsenal since moving from Borussia Dortmund in January, said after the game he wanted to give Lacazette the penalty because it is good for his confidence.

He also told Sky Sports: “Of course, I know that Laca is back, and I think I scored twice, so I can let him shoot, it’s no matter. I think it’s good for his confidence, so that’s why.”