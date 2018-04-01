Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo is delighted his Turkish club, Kasimpasa, returned to winning ways after beating ten-man Goztepe 2-0 on Sunday.

Kasimpasa had failed to win their last four games prior to their win away from home.

Omeruo who made his 23rd start of the season was also pleased to see his former teammate, Demba Ba in action for Goztepe.

“Great win Today away from home.. and good to see my bro from Chelsea @dembabafoot @ İzmir, Turkey,” Omeruo wrote on his Twitter handle.

Prior to the win against Goztepe, Kasimpasa had gone four straight league games without a win (two defeats, two draws).

Also in action for Kasimpasa was Omeruo’s Nigerian teammate Emem Eduok who was introduced in the 66th minute.

Kasimpasa went 1-0 up thanks to Veysel Sari’s 24th minute goal.

Things got from bad to worse for Goztepe as they were reduced to 10 men after Milos Kosanovic was sent off for receiving his second yellow card.

And in the 90th minute, Trezeguet put the game to bed as he made it 2-0 in favour of Kasimpasa.

The win took Kasimpasa to 10th on 34 points in the 18-team league table.