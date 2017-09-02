Ross Barkley has denied he had a medical at any club on Deadline Day, insisting he will reassess his future in January.

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri confirmed to Sky Sports on Thursday a £35m fee had been agreed with Chelsea for the transfer of Barkley, with personal terms negotiated.

“The two clubs agreed a deal of £35m and I think personal terms were agreed,” Moshiri said.

“After the medical, we heard from Paul Martin, Ross Barkley’s agent, that he had changed his mind and wanted to reconsider his position in the January window.

“He’s currently injured so technically he will be with us, he is under contract for another year. It’s a big surprise, but that’s football.”

However, the 23-year old – who was also linked with a Deadline Day move to Tottenham – has taken to social media to deny any medical for a transfer had taken place.

“Contrary to a number of reports in the press, I did not undertake a medical with any club at any point,” he said.

Barkley says he remains focused on returning to full fitness and will make a decision on his footballing future in January.

“I simply decided that due to my injury, it would be best to make a decision on my future and assess all my options in January when fully fit,” he added.

The England international is currently nursing a hamstring injury he sustained when returning to first-team training last month following a groin operation.

Barkley told Everton earlier this summer he will not be extending his current contract, which has less than a year remaining, with manager Ronald Koeman confirming the player will be sold if he didn’t agree to new terms.