Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo has urged the national team coach, Gernot Rohr, to consider Obafemi Martins as an option as the count down to the FIFA World Cup tournament continues.

The former Super Eagles striker who plays for Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua scored a hat-trick as his club beat Hebei FC 4-2 in the Chinese League and according to Yobo, Obafemi’s experience will be vital in Russia 2018.

“I am not imposing players on Rohr, but I think the likes of Obafemi Martins and Austin Ejide can help strengthen the defective areas. They are experienced players and they know the in and out of Nigeria football,” Yobo said

Obafemi has earned 42 caps for Nigeria. He was in the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. He did not score any goal for the Super Eagles.