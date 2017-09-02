Santi Cazorla’s has been left out of Arsenal’s Premier League squad for the first half of the 2017-18 season.

The Spaniard is closing on 12 months absence from Arsenal’s first-team, having suffered an Achilles injury during the Champions League win over Ludogorets in October 2016.

Cazorla has been posting regular updates on his rehabilitation process, and recently said he hoped his return would not be far away, but it appears that return will not come in the Premier League.

Each of the 20 Premier League teams had until Friday to name their 25-man squad, which applies until the January transfer window opens.

Arsenal’s list, which only covers players over the age of 21, includes little-used full-back Mathieu Debuchy along with summer transfer target Calum Chambers and four goalkeepers, Matt Macey and Deyan Iliev joining Petr Cech and David Ospina.

Arsenal’s 25-man Premier League squad: Chuba Akpom, Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech, Calum Chambers, Francis Coquelin, Mathieu Debuchy, Mohamed Elneny, Olivier Giroud, Rob Holding, Deyan Iliev, Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny, Alexandre Lacazette, Matt Macey, Per Mertesacker, Nacho Monreal, Shkodran Mustafi, David Ospina, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott, Danny Welbeck, Jack Wilshere, Granit Xhaka.