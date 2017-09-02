Cameroon forward Christian Bassogog says the Super Eagles of Nigeria approach to yesterday’s game took them by surprise.

Bassogog who was on for the entire duration of the game won 4-0 by Nigeria hailed the Super Eagles for the win before conceding that the scoreline could have been different if Nigeria had stuck by their old style of playing.

“We know how they use to play and we were set up to frustrate them but they changed their formation and before we could adjust we were two goals down”, Bassogog said.

“The second goal scored by Nigeria killed the game as a contest especially the time it came, plus our failure to hit back immediately after the half time break.

“We also didn’t do well in some areas but we will correct the obvious mistakes noticed in the game before the return leg in Yaounde.”