A minibus carrying AC Milan staff in Turin ahead of Saturday night’s Serie A game against champions Juventus was damaged after being attacked, according to reports on Saturday.

A window was smashed after being struck by an iron bar by four individuals believed to be Juventus ultra fans who were wearing black and white scarves and covered their faces.

The bus was stopped at a traffic light on the Corso Scirea not far from the Allianz Stadium.

Apart from a broken window there were no injuries, according to reports with police investigating the incident.

Juventus are bidding to remain at the top as they host AC Milan with Napoli, second and two points behind the leaders, travelling to Sassuolo.