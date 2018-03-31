Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick as Bayern Munich took a major step towards a sixth straight Bundesliga title by demolishing Borussia Dortmund 6-0 on Saturday.

Second-placed Schalke won earlier in the day to spoil any hope Bayern had of clinching the trophy this weekend, but it was still a party atmosphere as the hosts exploded for five first-half goals at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern are 17 points clear of Schalke and can secure the title with a victory next Saturday at Augsburg, or if Schalke drop points at Hamburg.

A Dortmund turnover allowed Thomas Muller to play in Lewandowski for the opener in the fifth-minute, and it was nearly 2-0 four minutes later but a second goal was ruled out by VAR.

However, James Rodriguez played the ball out wide David Alaba, who then found the Colombian in the box to net Bayern’s second in the 14th minute. Rodriguez then turned provider with a cross for Muller to net Bayern’s third on 23 minutes.

Bayern then scored twice in the closing stages of the first half as Franck Ribery turned Lukasz Piszczek near the endline, and Lewandowski bundled the ball over the line for his second.

Ribery then played a one-two with Rodriguez to net Bayern’s fifth with the final kick of the first half.

With the result decided, the second half was a low-key affair, but Lewandowski did complete his hat trick with two minutes to play.