Jose Mourinho expects Romelu Lukaku to continue improving after he scored his 100th Premier League goal in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Swansea on Saturday.

The striker netted the opener after five minutes at Old Trafford as United eased to victory.

He has now scored 11 goals in his last nine games for club and country, and United boss Mourinho said: “His evolution is clear. At Chelsea he was obviously young but he got experiences at good clubs before he arrived at Manchester United and then mentally he is more than ready.

“Then it’s details as a player; the movement, feelings, knowledge of every inch where he steps, which comes with experience, and at 24 there is a lot to learn and a World Cup to play this summer too, but the experience can only make him better.”

United were largely comfortable against Swansea as they returned to second in the Premier League after Liverpool had won earlier in the day.

“It would have been perfect if we had could have played the second half as we played the first half,” said Mourinho.

“In the first half we did everything right, we defended very well, brought the line up, kept Swansea miles away from our goal, scored, had more chances, we played beautiful. The first half was perfect, they improved in the second half but we let it go.

“Some players played midweek, they arrived late, tired, they felt the game was in the pocket and in the second half they let it go a bit. But everything is fine, we won and with seven matches to go every point is fundamental for us because we want to stay second. It was a important three points.”

Mourinho said in his programme notes that United, who face Manchester City next Saturday, live on Sky Sports, are in “transition” this season.

Asked about that comment after the game, he said: “This season we want to finish second, we have 10 points more than last season, we have scored more goals, conceded less, but we have a club [Man City] that is making a number of points that makes it practically impossible for others to follow.

“With the number of points we have today in the majority of Premier League seasons we would be fighting for the title. We are having a positive season and we still have the semi-final of the FA Cup which we know is against one of the best teams in the country and in their stadium but we will fight for our presence in the FA Cup final.”