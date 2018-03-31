Officials have said Plateau United will host USM Alger in a CAF Confederation Cup playoff in Lagos next Saturday.

The NPFL champions were given the option by CAF to either play the game in Uyo or Lagos.

Plateau United general manager Pius Henwen said that there is no cause for alarm about the change of venue after they have played their international matches this year in Jos and Kano.

“We will be playing on Saturday, since MFM FC are at home they will be playing on Sunday as it is their home ground,” Henwan disclosed.

“We are determined to win the match and put smile in the faces of Nigerians not only the people of Plateau state .

“The team have been preparing very well ahead of the tie against the North Africa, we have played their fellow North Africa brothers (Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia) in the CAF Champions League.

“We know their antics, but we will not relent in achieving the needed result to progress to the group stage of the Confederation Cup.”