Head coach of Cameroon, Hugo Broos, has denied that he sent in his letter of resignation, after they were thrashed 4-0 by Nigeria on Friday.

The African champions are second in Group B of the Africa qualifying zone, after they were outclassed by the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Odion Ighalo, John Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho scored for the home side, as they tightened their grip at the top.

Speaking after the game, Broos admitted the Nigerians’ superiority and claimed there was no need for the return leg, as their hopes of qualifying for the 2019 World Cup in Russia has been extinguished.

According to Cameroonian journalist, Simon Iyonga, Broos laughed off the rumours and said he would take training by 5pm on Saturday.

The second leg will be played in Yaounde on Monday.