Nigeria Professional Football League club Sunshine Stars have announced they have parted ways with their head coach Duke Udi after initially asking him to step aside.

Udi, a former Nigeria international, was asked to step aside by the club few weeks ago following allegations of gross misconduct and insubordination levelled against him, with technical director Henry Abiodun placed in temporary charge of the team.

According to a release by the media officer of the Akure club made available to newsmen, Udi was fired after he failed to show up before a panel set up to look into the allegations against him, leading to the step aside order issued him on the 14th of March.

The management of the Owena Waves claimed his refusal to honour the call to the meeting left them with no option other than to trigger article 1.4 in his service agreement with the club, which stated inter alia: “This contract may be terminated by the Club if the Head Coach is culpable of any act of indiscipline to the management or on the basis of non-performance as may be determined by the management.”

They however acknowledged Udi’s outstanding financial entitlements with the club, and have pledged that all will be paid in due course.

Sunshine Stars sit in the 18th position in the NPFL table and will host Kwara United in a match day 15 at the Akure Sports Complex on Wednesday.