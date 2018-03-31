Jurgen Klopp insists it is “too early” to judge whether Adam Lallana’s latest injury will jeopardise his World Cup hopes.

Lallana was carried off on a stretcher just five minutes after joining the fray as a second-half substitute in Liverpool’s 2-1 Premier League win at Crystal Palace.

Mohamed Salah struck his 29th goal of a remarkable league season to add to Sadio Mane’s effort, after Luka Milivojevic’s penalty had handed Palace the early lead.

Lallana picked up a possible hamstring injury and left Selhurst Park on crutches, in another blow to his bid to make a lasting recovery from his long-term thigh problem.

Asked if Lallana’s latest setback could harm his World Cup chances with England, Klopp replied: “It’s absolutely too early (to tell); it wouldn’t be nice if you ask that so early after consequences.

“It’s absolutely bad, but we don’t know exactly what it is yet. In the first moments I saw him it looked really serious to be honest. It looks like something with the muscle.

“He’s our friend, our boy, our mate, our player, having a difficult season already.

“Maybe one of the biggest achievements of that team is that they could play a season so far like they have played without Adam Lallana. I never would have thought it’s possible.

“And so we are all desperately waiting for him, and now coming step by step back, and now this — it’s a big, big blow for us.”