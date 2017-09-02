The Gernot Rohr-coached Super Eagles will earn a total of about N75-million (about $202 000) in gifts, outside of their usual match bonuses, for the 4-0 win over Cameroon.

Udom Emmanuel, governor of Akwa Ibom State where the team played this World Cup qualifier, visited the squad on the eve of the match and promised them $10 000 for every goal they scored.

That was followed by NFF sponsors Aiteo, who promised them N10-million each for every goal in a meeting on the morning of the match at Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Sports Minister Solomon Dalung rounded up with a Federal Government promise to gift the team N5-million for every goal.

Each player still gets $5000 as match bonus for the win.

Prior to the game, NFF second Vice-President Shehu Dikko told ESPN that the federation was no longer in debt to the players

“They have been paid all their outstanding bonuses up until the last game. We are not owing them anything anymore.”