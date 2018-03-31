Nigeria striker Obafemi Martins bagged a hat-trick in his first league game of the season for Shanghai Shenhua in their 4-2 home win against Hebei CFFC in the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Saturday.

Martins cancelled out Chengdong Zhang’s 48th minute opener in the 62nd minute.

Argentina forward Ezequiel Lavezzi put Hebei CFFC back in front at 2-1 in the 64th minute.

In the 76th minute, Shanghai Shenhua were back on level terms as Martins scored his second goal.

Former Inter Milan star Fredy Guarin got on the score sheet on 82 minutes to give Shanghai Shenhua a 3-2 lead.

And in the 90th minute, the Nigerian completed his hat-trick to end the game 4-2 in favour of Shanghai Shenhua.

The win was Shanghai Shenhua’s second of the season which took them to sixth on seven points in the 16-team league table.

Last season, Martins scored seven goals in 13 league appearances for Shanghai Shenhua.