Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted he is at a loss over Paul Pogba’s poor form.

Pogba has only started four of United’s last 11 games and was used as a substitute for both legs of the Champions League last-16 tie with Sevilla.

Addressing the media on Friday, Mourinho dismissed the idea that the 25-year-old was still being hampered by the hamstring injury he suffered in September.

“Ask him when you get a chance what he thinks about it.

“It’s nothing to do with his injury. His recovery was good,” Mourinho said.

Pogba missed 12 games after suffering a hamstring injury during a 3-0 win over Basel at Old Trafford.

He has scored just once since, although he has registered nine assists in the Premier League.

“I think he is very fine after the injury.

“It was a difficult injury, it was an injury that other players, other clubs, other medical assessments — they end in surgery, his option with the medical opinions was not to go to the surgery table and his recovery was really really good and I think he is more than fine in relation to his recovery from the injury which is an area sometimes where you have a recurrence. In his case, not at all,” Mourinho added.