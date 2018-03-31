Jose Mourinho has issued another strong defence of his record at Manchester United in his programme notes ahead of Swansea’s visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.

Two weeks on from United’s demoralising Champions League exit to Sevilla, Mourinho insisted the club are “in transition” and that finishing second in the Premier League behind Manchester City this season would represent progress.

“It is clear for everyone to see that this club is in a moment of transition,” he wrote in United Review. “In the history of football all around the world, all of the biggest clubs have phases of continuous victories and phases of transition, and these cycles go on.

“Despite this, last season we managed to win two major trophies, including the only competition this club had never won — the Europa League — and we also returned to the Champions League.”

After winning the Carabao Cup and the Europa League this season, Mourinho could add a third trophy in two seasons if United win the FA Cup. They face Tottenham in the semifinals next month before a potential final against either Chelsea and Southampton in May.

Mourinho added: “This season, we are through to the semifinal of the FA Cup and our aim, of course, will be to try to win it. We are also aiming to qualify for the Champions League again, while moving forward from last season’s sixth-place finish to secure a second-place finish in the Premier League table.

“I think this club is in a good position. We are always looking to the future, and in the future, of course, we want to be the top team in the Premier League. That is not realistic this season so, in the meantime, we must do all we can to secure second place.”