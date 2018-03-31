Darron Gibson has left Sunderland by mutual consent, two weeks after being charged with drink driving following a car crash.

Sunderland had already suspended Gibson with immediate effect following his charge for driving with excess alcohol on Saturday, March 17.

Police were called following reports of a crash in Dovedale Road in Sunderland just before midday on the day of the incident.

Sunderland had said it had undertaken “a full investigation into the matter” before suspending Gibson.

The 30-year-old, who began his career at Manchester United, has been bailed to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on April 17.

Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain said: “We expect the highest standard of behaviour from our players and should any individual fall short of those standards then robust action must be taken.”

Gibson has represented the Republic of Ireland 27 times but had not played for Sunderland since New Year’s Day.