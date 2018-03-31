Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo missed from the penalty spot as his club Changchun Yatai continued to look for their first league win of the new season following their dramatic 2-1 home loss to Guangzhou R and F on Saturday.

Changchun Yatai player Rui Yu was sent off deep into added time in the encounter.

Ighalo, who was in action for the Super Eagles in their two friendly games against Poland and Serbia, failed to give Changchun Yatai the lead after missing a 12th minute penalty.

Changchun Yatai still went on to take the lead thanks to Xiaofei Zhang in the 61st minute.

In the 78th minute, Eran Zahavi equalised for Guangzhou R and F.

And in the 97th minute, Guangzhou R and F were awarded a penalty which was scored by Renatinho following a foul by Yu which led to a straight red card.

Changchun Yatai had the chance to salvage a draw from the game after they were also awarded a penalty of their own on 99 minutes but Zhenyu Du missed.

Changchun Yatai have now failed to win in four straight league games since the commencement of the new campaign (two defeats, two draws).

They are now 14th on two points in the 16-team Chinese Super League table.

The game was Ighalo’s fourth in the league this season, scoring just one goal so far.