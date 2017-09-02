Football enthusiasts on Saturday said Super Eagles emphatic 4-0 victory over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon was a bold statement to the African continent and the rest of the soccer world.

Nigeria took a big step toward qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, with a resounding 4-0 win over Cameroon on Friday, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Goals from Odion Ighalo, Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho, saw the Eagles put up a much needed four-star performance at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

A cross section of football enthusiasts who spoke with NAN noted that the victory was a bold statement to the African continent and the rest of the soccer world that the glory days of the Super Eagles are back.

Godwin Bamiboye, the Chairman, Nigeria Football Coaches Association in FCT, said that it was indeed a thing of joy to witness a new dawn in Nigerian football.

“The sleeping giant has finally awoken to take her rightful place in the league of footballing nations.

“The victory was indeed a wake-up call to Africa and the rest of the world that Nigerian football is back and here to stay,” he said.

Garba Lawal, an ex-international, said: “What an outstanding performance by the Super Eagles. It was reminiscence of the senior national team of old and this gave some of us pride again to have worn the Nigerian jersey.

“The Super Eagles dominated every department of the game from the defence, midfield to attack and this was the trademark of the team during our playing days.

“We dictated the pace of the game from start to finish, playing for each other as a collective unit and that was key to the team’s victory over the Cameroonians,” Lawal said.

Fidelis Ilechukwu, Coach of MFM FC, Lagos, said the strength of the team was in the depth of the squad, adding that the team was a beautiful blend of young talents and experience.

“The Super Eagles for the first time had a team that can compete with any team in the world. It was good to see the likes of Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho starting from the bench.

“They were in control of the game and made the current and five-time African champions look like minnows. The Indomitable Lions were completely dominated and outplayed.

“With this victory, I think it is safe to say that we already have one leg in Russia and I am confident that we can still beat the Cameroonians on their home soil,” he said.

Ilechukwu also heaped praises on some players who he noted were outstanding in the match.

“Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa as well as the duo of Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong, were indeed outstanding as they remained resolute in defense ensuring that the Eagles did not concede a single goal.

“Victor Moses was my man-of-the match as he was involved in almost all the goals and scored a lovely goal as well.

“The Chelsea man showed why he is rated as one of the most important and vital player for Antonio Conte’s side.

“The combination of Mikel and Ighalo was also a thing of beauty to behold and reminded us of what we missed in our game against South Africa,” he said.

Also pleased with the display of Gernot Rohr’s men in taming the Indomitable Lions, Nigerians took to Twitter to commend the team’s effort.

“One of my proudest moment as a Nigerian- [email protected] We are one leg in Russia,” Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) wrote.

“What a performance. Take a bow, @NGSuperEagles. #NgaCmr,” Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) said.

“Football is a great unifier and the Super Eagles have done much to unify Nigeria by this win. I celebrate their talent. Go Super Eagles,” GEJ — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) wrote.

“The Super Eagles of Nigeria tore apart the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a thrilling 4:0 encounter,” Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit).

“Rampant @NGSuperEagles raped the African Champions @FecafootOfficie as @PinnickAmaju beats #IssaHayatou #WCQ2018,” Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan).

“A dominant display by Nigeria as they make it 3 wins in 3 matches in their quest to qualfy for Russia 2018,” Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar).

“Go Nigeria! Very proud of Super Eagles. What a great display of the ‘indomitable’ Nigerian spirit! May all their games be as good or better,” Reno Omokri (@renoomokri).

“Nothing taste better than this victory on the first day of the month of September… NOT even your Sallah meat.. Up Nigeria #SoarSuperEagles,” Àyanfe (@tayo_taiwo) said.

Nigeria remain top of Group B with 9 points, seven more than the Indomitable Lions, who they travel to Yaounde to face in the reverse leg on Monday.