Former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini has been forced to deny that he is a multi-billionaire.

Flamini, who recently signed for Getafe as a free agent, was forced to make the statement following rumours surrounding his finances.

The Frenchman is the co-owner of company GF Biochemicals, who are manufacturers of a substitute for oil.

“It is important to rectify things, contrary to what I read, I do not have €30billion in my bank account.

“This sum does not correspond to the valuation of my company GF Biochemicals, in fact, it is the total value of the market that we want to attack with the new technologies that we have developed in recent years.

“There was a misunderstanding, it is as if we had given only one restaurant the value of the entire catering market in France,” he told L’Equipe.