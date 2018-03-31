Dutch club Willem II has announced Bartholomew Ogbeche’s contract will not be renewed, according to French daily L’Equipe.

The former Nigerian international signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the club in January 2016.

Ogbeche has scored nine goals in 16 Eredivisie League games this season and his deal with the club runs out this summer.

Willem II are 14th in the Eredivisie table and will face Utrecht in their next game on Saturday.

The 33-year-old who started out his professional career with PSG as a teenager has also featured for Al-Jazeera in the United Arab Emirates, Alavés, Valladolid, Cadiz, Xerez in Spain, Kavala in Greece, Middlesbrough in England and Cambuur.

Ogbeche also represented Nigeria at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and Korea where he played two games.