NPFL side Heartland have confirmed they are in talks with their Turkish club partners for the services of an expatriate coach.

‘The Maze Millionaires’ have a partnership with Turkish second-tier league side Boluspor.

The pact was officially signed last year between Heartland chairman Chibuzor Bash Etuemena and President of Boluspor, Necip Clarikci.

Under the bilateral agreement, there will be mutual transfer of players between the clubs especially from Heartland to Boluspor.

There will also be technical assistance principally from the European club as well as partnership in all kinds of sporting activities.

An online medium reports that Heartland chairman Etuemena has disclosed that the club have resolved to activate part of their partnership agreement with their Turkish club partners for a technical adviser.

“We’ve given a thought to the issue of a foreign technical adviser,” he said.

“Heartland FC are in partnership with a Turkish club and we’ve concluded arrangement for them to send us a technical adviser.

“As soon as the little details are tidied up, we expect him in the country.”

However, he did not disclose the identity of the coach or the date of his arrival.

But it was gathered that when he arrives, he will be assisted by the pair of Ezekiel Onyearugbulem and Isaac Mbaegbu, who were engaged as replacements for sacked Ramson Madu.

Recall that earlier in the season, there was a move to hire Ghanaian coach and ex-FC Ifeanyiubah technical adviser, Yao Preko.

But an official rubbished that, saying they intended to bring in a Turkish coach courtesy of their partnership with a Turkish club but paucity of funds ensured they kept the arrangement on hold.