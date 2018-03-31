Former Tottenham Hotspur coach, the legendary Osvaldo Ardiles, has tipped Argentina and Croatia to advance to the last sixteen of the 2018 World Cup, saying that the Super Eagles and Iceland are not on the same level as both teams.

The 1978 World Cup-winning midfielder argued that Argentina and Croatia have top stars in their ranks compared to the two remaining opponents in Group D.

Modric (Real Madrid), Rakiti (Barcelona) and Mandžuki (Juventus) are set to represent Croatia at the World Cup, while Argentina will parade Lionel Messi and players on the books of Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and PSG.

‘’In one I’m sure, Croatia and Argentina go further in the group. Everything else would be a big surprise, though,’’ Osvaldo Ardiles said to Sportske Novosti.

‘’When you see the names, then it is clear that Nigeria and Iceland can not be on that level.

‘’With the condition that Croatia and Argentina are well placed, they are team-level at the level of their individual quality.’’

Group D teams Argentina, Croatia and Nigeria managed only one win during the international break in March, while Iceland lost their two matches against Mexico and Peru.