Frenchman Sebastien Migne has quit as Congo-Brazzaville due to poor working conditions.

The 45-year-old tactician was appointed in March 2017 on a two-year deal as replacement for compatriot Pierre Lechantre.

Migne mastermided Congo’s 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau in a friendly match on Sunday. It was his first win in seven matches as Congo coach.

“I would like to thank all the people who gave me their support and the opportunity to train this team, with a special gratitude to [sports minister] Léon-Alfred Opimbat.”

“I would have liked to stay longer in the quest to reach the 2019 African Cup of Nations, but it is unfortunately impossible.”

“I wish the team all the best of luck and remain convinced in their ability to qualify,” a statement from Migne said.

Migne has also coached the DR Congo national under-20 team.