Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr says he is finding it difficult to choose his first-choice left-back ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals which will be hosted by Russia.

Amkar Perm’s Brian Idowu started ahead of Elderson Echiejile of Cercle Brugge K.S.V and Hull City defender Ola Aina for the Super Eagles against Poland, and Serbia in a friendly games during the recent FIFA international break.

”I am not confused about who to play in the left back. I am never confused, I have the choice and it is wonderful,” Rohr told Omasports.

”When I arrived in Nigeria, we had problems in the left back position. We found Tyronne Ebuehi, Ola Aina and Brown Idowu and that is a big competition, it is no confusion. It is a competition and that is very fare.

”Against Poland, Brian Idowu did very well, he plays in Russia which could be a big advantage for him,” the German coach continued.

”Ola Aina is doing very well in Hull city. We also have Elderson Echiejile, a very good experienced player.

”So it will be a difficult choice for us but the coach is happy when he has more players in a position and must pick the best one.”

Nigeria are in Group D along with Argentina, Iceland and Croatia at the 2018 finals.